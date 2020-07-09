[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later

Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India

Social media is talking after a video of a woman helping a blind man board the bus in the busy streets of India goes viral.

Click here to watch the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral: