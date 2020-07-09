'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered an executive statement to the National Assembly on Wednesday, warning that South Africa has reached the COVID-19 surge.

He spoke of the seriousness of the virus urging people to change their behaviour and to observe all measures announced to contain the spread of the virus.

Listeners on the Clement Manythela Show expressed their opinions on Mkhize's statement, with one of the callers saying she was starting to become concerned.

I have always been cautious that I need to sanitise and wash my hands but yesterday it hit home, like, this is really serious. A lot of people that I know that say they have a little bit of flu or cough, are just so in denial of the fact that it could be coronavirus and that they are just afraid to go and do the test and that is a little bit concerning. Phulani, Caller

The number of people infected by COVID-19 is 224,665 with 3,602 deaths.

It has been reported that there will be a shortage of hospital beds in some provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

Another caller, Jan, emphasised on the fact that the virus is no joke and that the health minister was correct to say that it should be taken seriously.

I know people personally that were diagnosed with COVID-19 and the next day passed away, this is not a joke. All the people in South Africa listening to the show today, take this virus seriously. Jan, Caller

Ismail also called in and said that the government has been vocal for three months, urging citizens to follow the rules in preventing themselves from contracting the virus but it is now left on each individual to do what is right.

It's on us individuals to do the right thing. We have been told, we have seen and we have to do the right thing but we tend to do the opposite of what the government is saying. Ismail, Caller

Mkhize has asked citizens to change their behaviour and observe all measures announced to contain the spread of the virus.

