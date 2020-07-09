For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba





Clement Manyathela hosts former finance minister Malusi Gigaba for an honest conversation that sets to separate the man from the politician in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement.

The former minister has not been in the public eye for quite some time now after he resigned as the minister of Home Affairs in 2018.

Gigaba says he was thrust into public office very early on in his career when he became president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in 1996.

I turned 25 later in that year and I have been in the public arena for that long. So, 2018 was a nice respite for me and it gave me time to be private, enjoy myself and press the reset button and do other things. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

Gigaba says he has been involved in a lot of political campaigning for his party.

I am a product of the youth of South Africa and I come out of the struggles of the youth structures of the organisation therefore young people in the party continue to look up to me as a leader and a product of their own efforts. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

He harbours no ill feelings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, that is why he thrusts himself into campaigning for the ANC after he resigned in 2018, he adds.

There was a lot of pressure that was piled on me in 2018 at various levels. And that pressure culminated into that horrible week in November where so much happened, leading to me resigning. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

Gigaba was born on 30 August 1971 in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.

He is the second-born to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and Nomthandazo Gigaba; he has three sisters and a brother.

I grew up in a religious childhood but we were not forced into religion like children of a cult leader. We were allowed to be children, to be naughty, to play and to have friends. But we also moved around a lot which was for me the best part of it. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

With parents who were keen on education, he says he learnt from a very young age that education was extremely important.

Noting the differences of the ANCYL organisation and sometimes the conduct of its leaders, Gigaba says he will forever be indebted to the organisation.

I will forever be grateful for the role it played in shaping my mindset and my ideology. The ANCYL has experienced difficult moments that we need to help it get out of those moments. At one moment, it became an organisation which confused militancy with ill-discipline which defined itself outside the ANC. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

Some of its leaders then thought that to be militant meant insulting leaders of the ANC and attacked anyone that dared to disagree with it. And it enforced a culture of compliance that was not characteristic of the ANC. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

Gigaba says he never defined himself outside the collective of the party.

I was part of a collective and I remain a part of a collective with which I grew up and which I led in the ANCYL. I still have a future in the ANC but what that future will be like will be determined by the members of the party. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

He says he doesn't believe that anyone can have a straight-forward linear career in politics.

For anyone to try and write me out at this moment will be ill-advised. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

The Fireblade case regarding approval for the company to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport was already there when he became the minister of home affairs, he says.

I tried to deal with it within the prescripts available. A minister doesn't have power to award contracts of award tenders. To claim that I had lied under oath was not only judicial overreach but also bags the question as to what informed that decision. Malusi Gigaba, Former minister

