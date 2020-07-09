For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba
Clement Manyathela hosts former finance minister Malusi Gigaba for an honest conversation that sets to separate the man from the politician in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement.
The former minister has not been in the public eye for quite some time now after he resigned as the minister of Home Affairs in 2018.
RELATED: Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
Gigaba says he was thrust into public office very early on in his career when he became president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in 1996.
I turned 25 later in that year and I have been in the public arena for that long. So, 2018 was a nice respite for me and it gave me time to be private, enjoy myself and press the reset button and do other things.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
Gigaba says he has been involved in a lot of political campaigning for his party.
I am a product of the youth of South Africa and I come out of the struggles of the youth structures of the organisation therefore young people in the party continue to look up to me as a leader and a product of their own efforts.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
He harbours no ill feelings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, that is why he thrusts himself into campaigning for the ANC after he resigned in 2018, he adds.
There was a lot of pressure that was piled on me in 2018 at various levels. And that pressure culminated into that horrible week in November where so much happened, leading to me resigning.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
Gigaba was born on 30 August 1971 in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.
He is the second-born to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and Nomthandazo Gigaba; he has three sisters and a brother.
I grew up in a religious childhood but we were not forced into religion like children of a cult leader. We were allowed to be children, to be naughty, to play and to have friends. But we also moved around a lot which was for me the best part of it.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
With parents who were keen on education, he says he learnt from a very young age that education was extremely important.
Noting the differences of the ANCYL organisation and sometimes the conduct of its leaders, Gigaba says he will forever be indebted to the organisation.
I will forever be grateful for the role it played in shaping my mindset and my ideology. The ANCYL has experienced difficult moments that we need to help it get out of those moments. At one moment, it became an organisation which confused militancy with ill-discipline which defined itself outside the ANC.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
Some of its leaders then thought that to be militant meant insulting leaders of the ANC and attacked anyone that dared to disagree with it. And it enforced a culture of compliance that was not characteristic of the ANC.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
Gigaba says he never defined himself outside the collective of the party.
I was part of a collective and I remain a part of a collective with which I grew up and which I led in the ANCYL. I still have a future in the ANC but what that future will be like will be determined by the members of the party.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
He says he doesn't believe that anyone can have a straight-forward linear career in politics.
For anyone to try and write me out at this moment will be ill-advised.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
The Fireblade case regarding approval for the company to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport was already there when he became the minister of home affairs, he says.
I tried to deal with it within the prescripts available. A minister doesn't have power to award contracts of award tenders. To claim that I had lied under oath was not only judicial overreach but also bags the question as to what informed that decision.Malusi Gigaba, Former minister
Listen below to the full #HangingOutwithClement with Malusi Gigaba:
More from Politics
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'
RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire.Read More
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end
All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest.Read More
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages
Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.Read More
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media
The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.Read More
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fatigue.Read More
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement
Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.Read More
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24
CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media.Read More
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19
Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic.Read More
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More