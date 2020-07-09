Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Today at 15:52
Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:20
Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
Today at 16:45
What happened to the Sassa food parcels?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding

9 July 2020 11:53 AM
by
Power cuts
#EskomLoadShedding

The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high.

Eskom has warned of rolling blackouts across the country with a possibility of load shedding returning.

RELATED: City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha told EWN that the generating system was taking strain and with a strong cold front barreling down on the Cape, it could be put under even more pressure.


