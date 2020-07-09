Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding
Eskom has warned of rolling blackouts across the country with a possibility of load shedding returning.
The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha told EWN that the generating system was taking strain and with a strong cold front barreling down on the Cape, it could be put under even more pressure.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 9, 2020
Possibility of loadshedding during evening peak is high. Eskom urges the public to reduce electricity usage.@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/GY5LqeJuX4
