Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Today at 15:52
Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:20
Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
Today at 16:45
What happened to the Sassa food parcels?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM
by
Coronavirus
epicentre
Gauteng Covid-19

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

With more than 75,000 positive confirmed coronavirus cases, Gauteng is again the epicenter in South Africa.

The province has 53,000 active cases of the coronavirus - 3,000 of these patients are currently recovering in hospital.

On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa's total to more than 224,000 with the death toll at 3602.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to give more insight on the matter.

Though the province is under intense pressure, the system is under control. Healthworkers are feeling the pressure and this is pressure that is not usually felt but it has been added on by COVID-19.

Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department

The pressure puts the government on its toes but it requires for everyone to be agile, he says.

We are not digging graves, we are preparing gravesites which is part of the response plan. Part of the response plan speaks about the storage of corpses in mortuaries and the capacity of gravesites. It's not about digging graves for COVID-19, it is about preparing gravesites to make sure that the capacity is ok. We are preparing gravesites and mortuaries as it is standard in a pandemic.

Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department

Listen below to the full conversation:


