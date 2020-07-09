Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku
With more than 75,000 positive confirmed coronavirus cases, Gauteng is again the epicenter in South Africa.
The province has 53,000 active cases of the coronavirus - 3,000 of these patients are currently recovering in hospital.
On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa's total to more than 224,000 with the death toll at 3602.
RELATED: Mkhize warns that Gauteng will surpass Western Cape as COVID-19 epicentre
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to give more insight on the matter.
Though the province is under intense pressure, the system is under control. Healthworkers are feeling the pressure and this is pressure that is not usually felt but it has been added on by COVID-19.Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department
The pressure puts the government on its toes but it requires for everyone to be agile, he says.
We are not digging graves, we are preparing gravesites which is part of the response plan. Part of the response plan speaks about the storage of corpses in mortuaries and the capacity of gravesites. It's not about digging graves for COVID-19, it is about preparing gravesites to make sure that the capacity is ok. We are preparing gravesites and mortuaries as it is standard in a pandemic.Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
