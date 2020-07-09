Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission'
Philanthropist and founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual Secret Scarf Mission.
The project has managed to keep many underprivileged South Africans warm with the distribution of scarves over the years and just completed its drive on Wednesday.
Steyn spoke to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report to share more on the initiative.
Once a year we bring some warmth, some colour and love and brightness to our country. Thousands and thousands of scarves get churned out and on a day in Mandela month, we chose yesterday, we go out to parks, roads around trees, parking metres, lamp posts .... we tie our scarves and it looks like this wonderful winter wonderland.Carolyn Steyn, Philanthropist and founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day
There is a love note attached to each scarf.Carolyn Steyn, Philanthropist and founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day
Warm wishes to our dear friends at @67Blankets who today will be leaving scarves across South Africa for people who need them to take. Stay safe, well and keep warm. pic.twitter.com/XrhmtA3RQY— Barons Court Project (@BaronsProject) July 8, 2020
