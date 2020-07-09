'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 224,665.
There were 8,810 new infections and 3,602 people have succumbed to the virus.
Gauteng has now overtaken Western Cape as the province with the highest numbers of cases cumulatively.
Gauteng has 75,015 cases while the Western Cape has 73,292.
As part of its plans to fight the virus, the government is preparing gravesites.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, South African Funeral Practitioners Association National spokesperson Vuyo Mabindisa says they are building more storage due to the death rate.
We are building storage because the mortality rate is higher than normal. Usually winter is the peak season but this is very abnormal, what is happening is new. We have noticed a drastic increase in funerals of about 30%.Vuyo Mabindisa, Spokesperson - South African Funeral Practitioners Association
Mabindisa also spoke of the backlog challenges many funeral parlours are experiencing due to the regulations.
The biggest problem is the regulation that forces us to bury a COVID-19 positive person within 48 hours and families then struggle to get the birth certificate on time and that causes a backlog in our storage facilities.Vuyo Mabindisa, Spokesperson - South African Funeral Practitioners Association
Listen below to the full conversation:
