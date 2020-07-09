Mosimane: Return to training has been strange

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Today at 15:45
The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Today at 15:52
Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:20
Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
Today at 16:45
What happened to the Sassa food parcels?
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog' SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic. 9 July 2020 3:01 PM
Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission' Philanthropist Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual scarf initiative. 9 July 2020 1:43 PM
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre. 9 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all Local
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight. 9 July 2020 3:00 PM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Sport

Mosimane: Return to training has been strange

9 July 2020 2:32 PM
Tags:
Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundown
Absa Premiership

Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumption of matches yet to be confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described the team’s return to training as a “strange” and at times “frustrating” experience.

Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumption of matches yet to be confirmed.

While the team has been busy off the field in the last few weeks, securing the services of George Maluleka and more recently adding Rhulani Mokwena to the back-room staff, the players haven’t trained together in over three months.

Mosimane said that the strict health rules in place would take time to get used to.

“The doctor has told us, no hanging around, no loitering so you have to speak to players through the WhatsApp group or over the phone. It’s a strange feeling, but it’s the way the situation is so we have to respect COVID-19,” he said.

In terms of training on the pitch and communicating with players, Mosimane admitted that there were elements that were challenging.

“It's not easy to address the tactical side of the game and the physical side of the game is also strange because players have to run in demarcated places, so it's another story,” he said.

Mosimane added that the training regimen wasn’t the only thing that had to change dramatically, with the way they interactws with the players also being adjusted.

“It's very frustrating not to be able to embrace your players and to give instructions. We are emotional as people, we show love to our players by our actions, not only by our words. Unfortunately these things kills the affection as well,” he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mosimane: Return to training has been strange


Tags:
Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundown
Absa Premiership

More from Sport

190807siyajpg

As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi

9 July 2020 3:04 PM

The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more.

Read More arrow_forward

Chris Nenzani

CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe

8 July 2020 9:31 PM

Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic investigation into former CEO Thabang Moroe.

Read More arrow_forward

mamelodi-sundownspng

Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

8 July 2020 6:37 PM

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the technical team.

Read More arrow_forward

hilton-moreengjpg

Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach

8 July 2020 2:17 PM

Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

Read More arrow_forward

191111capetown2jpg

Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021

7 July 2020 2:52 PM

The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

Read More arrow_forward

190705-proteas-ausjpg

Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism

7 July 2020 12:47 PM

With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.

Read More arrow_forward

200706-seema-chippa-edjpg

Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic

6 July 2020 11:55 AM

Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.

Read More arrow_forward

190310-qdk-edjpg

De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards

4 July 2020 8:57 PM

Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

cycling-bw

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.

Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal

1 July 2020 4:37 PM

The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.

Read More arrow_forward

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

Local

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

Local

EWN Highlights

DA proposes all CoJ councillors, workers forego salary increases for 2020/21

9 July 2020 3:15 PM

SA’s science fraternity praised for its rapid response to COVID-19

9 July 2020 2:57 PM

Gauteng Health Dept not digging up graves, clarifies Masuku

9 July 2020 1:13 PM

