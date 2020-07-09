Mosimane: Return to training has been strange





JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has described the team’s return to training as a “strange” and at times “frustrating” experience.

Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumption of matches yet to be confirmed.

While the team has been busy off the field in the last few weeks, securing the services of George Maluleka and more recently adding Rhulani Mokwena to the back-room staff, the players haven’t trained together in over three months.

Mosimane said that the strict health rules in place would take time to get used to.

“The doctor has told us, no hanging around, no loitering so you have to speak to players through the WhatsApp group or over the phone. It’s a strange feeling, but it’s the way the situation is so we have to respect COVID-19,” he said.

In terms of training on the pitch and communicating with players, Mosimane admitted that there were elements that were challenging.

“It's not easy to address the tactical side of the game and the physical side of the game is also strange because players have to run in demarcated places, so it's another story,” he said.

Mosimane added that the training regimen wasn’t the only thing that had to change dramatically, with the way they interactws with the players also being adjusted.

“It's very frustrating not to be able to embrace your players and to give instructions. We are emotional as people, we show love to our players by our actions, not only by our words. Unfortunately these things kills the affection as well,” he said.

