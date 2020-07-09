As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi





World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is doing his part in assisting struggling communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by his wife Rachel, the pair have worked to provide relief to vulnerable South Africans through the Kolisi Foundation.

Kolisi took some time out to chat to Azania Mosaka about the foundation, life under lockdown, his family and more.

It doesn't matter how small or big, each person's need is important. If we can make sure and look after it, we must do it because that person could make a difference to the next person. Everybody is important and every single need is important. Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

Talking about what keeps him up at night, Kolisi mentioned the fight against gender-based violence.

I have been quiet for so long. I was always scared to speak out because I don't know whether I am saying the right thing so now I am out here using my voice and encouraging other men because I was affected by it - not for me personally but some of the people that I care about in my family were affected by gender-based violence and if I am keeping quiet then I am not doing them justice. Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

I really want to encourage men to start speaking about it and we have to call each other out. Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

Kolisi is set to release an autobiography next year.

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....