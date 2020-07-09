Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit
Today at 15:52
Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mlimandlela Ndamase
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:20
Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
John Loos - Property Economist at FNB
Today at 16:45
What happened to the Sassa food parcels?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gemma Ritchie
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog' SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic. 9 July 2020 3:01 PM
Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission' Philanthropist Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual scarf initiative. 9 July 2020 1:43 PM
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre. 9 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all Local
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight. 9 July 2020 3:00 PM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
saving
personal financial advisor
supersaver julia

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).

pixabay.com

Julia is wildly inspirational.

When she first came on the show, she drove an old Corsa Lite, despite earning a massive salary (at the time it was R1 million per year!) as a corporate consultant.

Year in and year out – through booms and busts - Julia invested a third of her income.

As her income has escalated, her expenses remained the same.

Tune in to The Money Show tonight (Thursday, 9 July) at around 7:15 pm to hear how she’s investing – or not – in a pandemic.

Read:

We need to be inspired to put away money, even in tough times like this.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Supersaver Julia started investing just before the last financial crisis. She invested a lump sum of money and proceeded to invest a third of everything she earned over many years until she had kids and needed the car and the house and all that sort of stuff.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield


