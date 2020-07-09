Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Every year in July (since 2013) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia (and her personal finance advisor Warren Ingram).
Julia is wildly inspirational.
When she first came on the show, she drove an old Corsa Lite, despite earning a massive salary (at the time it was R1 million per year!) as a corporate consultant.
Year in and year out – through booms and busts - Julia invested a third of her income.
As her income has escalated, her expenses remained the same.
Tune in to The Money Show tonight (Thursday, 9 July) at around 7:15 pm to hear how she’s investing – or not – in a pandemic.
Read:
-
Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago
-
-
Supersaver Julia is back! Is her (already substantial) nest egg still growing?
-
Is supersaver Julia still investing 33% of her income (despite having a baby)?
We need to be inspired to put away money, even in tough times like this.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Supersaver Julia started investing just before the last financial crisis. She invested a lump sum of money and proceeded to invest a third of everything she earned over many years until she had kids and needed the car and the house and all that sort of stuff.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
More from MyMoney Online
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?Read More
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.Read More