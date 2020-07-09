BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has urged patients to defer elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid additional risk of infection.
This refers to surgeries that do not involve medical emergencies.
BHF head of benefit and risk Dr Rajesh Patel explains.
By doing an elective at this stage, you are introducing an additional risk to individuals and it is not just that individual risk of potentially acquiring the infection while in hospital, there are some recent studies that have been published that doing electives during this period ends up with a higher complication and mortality rate as well.Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders
So we want to avoid those unnecessary events that can be avoided in the first place if you just delay the operation by a few months.Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders
When they do discuss those procedures with the doctor and the doctor recommends it, the question to ask is: 'Do I really need to do it now?' because of the additional risk.Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders
If it is an elective that can be delayed let's rather delay it unless it is of an urgent nature.Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
More from Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to
Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening.Read More
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021
This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.Read More
COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021
Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of a vaccine was completely dependent on the clinical trial results.Read More
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate?
FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward.Read More
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'
SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.Read More
Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission'
Philanthropist Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual scarf initiative.Read More
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.Read More
[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows
702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith.Read More
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge.Read More
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding
The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high.Read More