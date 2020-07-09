BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency





The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has urged patients to defer elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid additional risk of infection.

This refers to surgeries that do not involve medical emergencies.

BHF head of benefit and risk Dr Rajesh Patel explains.

By doing an elective at this stage, you are introducing an additional risk to individuals and it is not just that individual risk of potentially acquiring the infection while in hospital, there are some recent studies that have been published that doing electives during this period ends up with a higher complication and mortality rate as well. Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders

So we want to avoid those unnecessary events that can be avoided in the first place if you just delay the operation by a few months. Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders

When they do discuss those procedures with the doctor and the doctor recommends it, the question to ask is: 'Do I really need to do it now?' because of the additional risk. Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders

If it is an elective that can be delayed let's rather delay it unless it is of an urgent nature. Dr Rajesh Patel, Head of benefit and risk - Board of Healthcare Funders

