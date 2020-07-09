[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021 Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of... 9 July 2020 5:12 PM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate?

9 July 2020 5:09 PM
by
Tags:
remote working
real estate
office space
COVID-19

FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward.

With remote work being implemented by some companies over the COVID-19 pandemic, will office buildings be abandoned altogether?

FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are many chief financial officers questioning whether their companies need as much office space going forward but this does not mean buildings will be "abolished".

I have seen surveys coming out of the US where CFOs haven't said that they are going to abolish office space altogether but that maybe 20 percent or 30 percent of their workforce could work remotely and that they could cut the amount of office space to cut costs which will be crucial now because this is a very deep recession.

John Loos, Property Economist - FNB

If you can cut down on a portion of your office space, I think for many it will be attractive.

John Loos, Property Economist - FNB

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


9 July 2020 5:09 PM
by
Tags:
remote working
real estate
office space
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Local

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190430-joburg-soca-edjpg

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

9 July 2020 5:12 PM

Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of a vaccine was completely dependent on the clinical trial results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surgery team in the operating room 123rf

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

9 July 2020 4:39 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) head of benefit and risk Dr Rajesh Patel to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

secret-scarvesjpg

Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission'

9 July 2020 1:43 PM

Philanthropist Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual scarf initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200703masukunasrecjfif

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30-minutes-fb-ecardjpg

[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows

9 July 2020 12:38 PM

702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

9 July 2020 12:36 PM

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding

9 July 2020 11:53 AM

The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: We're working hard to avoid load shedding

9 July 2020 6:52 PM

CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

9 July 2020 6:01 PM

WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA