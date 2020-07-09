Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to
The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says they have engaged the Basic Education Department and other stakeholders, insisting that schools be shut down.
Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening of schools.
Cosas national spokesperson Zithulele Ndlela says they have a list of schools where safety measures are not being properly implemented.
Many schools, more especially in the beginning week of the reopening of schools, some thermometers were not working, many schools did not have the youth brigades who were supposed to do the screening at the institutions of basic learning. There are many schools where water and sanitation is a problem.Zithulele Ndlela, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Students
We have a list of schools where the regulations of COVID-19 have not been adhered to which increases the risk of learners contracting the virus.Zithulele Ndlela, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Students
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021
This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.Read More
COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021
Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of a vaccine was completely dependent on the clinical trial results.Read More
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate?
FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward.Read More
BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency
Joanne Joseph speaks to the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) head of benefit and risk Dr Rajesh Patel to find out more.Read More
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'
SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.Read More
Thousands of Mandela Day scarves distributed as part of 'Secret Scarf Mission'
Philanthropist Carolyn Steyn has once again inspired the nation to knit scarves in their annual scarf initiative.Read More
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.Read More
[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows
702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith.Read More
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge.Read More
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding
The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high.Read More