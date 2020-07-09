Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to





The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says they have engaged the Basic Education Department and other stakeholders, insisting that schools be shut down.

Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening of schools.

Cosas national spokesperson Zithulele Ndlela says they have a list of schools where safety measures are not being properly implemented.

Many schools, more especially in the beginning week of the reopening of schools, some thermometers were not working, many schools did not have the youth brigades who were supposed to do the screening at the institutions of basic learning. There are many schools where water and sanitation is a problem. Zithulele Ndlela, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Students

We have a list of schools where the regulations of COVID-19 have not been adhered to which increases the risk of learners contracting the virus. Zithulele Ndlela, National spokesperson - Congress of South African Students

