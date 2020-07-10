EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:40
Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19' 
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carolina Parreiras - anthropologist at University of São Paulo.
Today at 12:41
Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appears at Zondo Commission today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Money spent on Zondo commission could have gone to NPA and Hawks
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Genevieve Quintal- Business Day Political Editor.
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Unfollow the leader: The Twitter campaign against Zimbabwe’s president
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow: The week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Today at 12:54
Seeking clarity on the Eastern Cape health department scooters- Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread GOOD NEWS!!!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:35
What to Steam with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - New collection of small group tours with ‘physical distancing’ measures launches
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jo Goyen - From GAdventures
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Siv Ngesi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

10 July 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Zweli Mkhize
scooter tender

The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project.

The Eastern Cape government raised many eyebrows when it launched the R10 million scooter protect.

There was much confusion as to what services the scooters were meant to provide.

Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas?

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday made an about turn when responding to a Democratic Alliance parliamentary question and said the motorbikes were not fit for patient transportation.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the Fabkomp director Brian Harmse whose company was awarded the R10 million tender.

The was a tender that went out and they wanted 100 clinics. A clinic was a motorcycle side car that can go out to rural areas. Basically a clinic out in the rural environment. The tender was for 100 clinics and no ambulances at all. We don't have the order number yet, I haven't supplied a single unit and I haven't been paid.

Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp

The tender was meant to purely get medical services to the rural environment, he says. Harmse says he has been delivering this clinics to rural areas across the continent.

The DA shadow minister has a huge issue with the MEC of health in the Eastern Cape and the DA will try and undermine her at everything that she tries to do.

Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp

Listen below to the full conversation:


10 July 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Zweli Mkhize
scooter tender

