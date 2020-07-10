EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director





The Eastern Cape government raised many eyebrows when it launched the R10 million scooter protect.

There was much confusion as to what services the scooters were meant to provide.

Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas?

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday made an about turn when responding to a Democratic Alliance parliamentary question and said the motorbikes were not fit for patient transportation.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the Fabkomp director Brian Harmse whose company was awarded the R10 million tender.

The was a tender that went out and they wanted 100 clinics. A clinic was a motorcycle side car that can go out to rural areas. Basically a clinic out in the rural environment. The tender was for 100 clinics and no ambulances at all. We don't have the order number yet, I haven't supplied a single unit and I haven't been paid. Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp

The tender was meant to purely get medical services to the rural environment, he says. Harmse says he has been delivering this clinics to rural areas across the continent.

The DA shadow minister has a huge issue with the MEC of health in the Eastern Cape and the DA will try and undermine her at everything that she tries to do. Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp

