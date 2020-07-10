EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director
The Eastern Cape government raised many eyebrows when it launched the R10 million scooter protect.
There was much confusion as to what services the scooters were meant to provide.
Was it really meant to transport patients in rural areas or to deliver medicine in these far-flung areas?
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday made an about turn when responding to a Democratic Alliance parliamentary question and said the motorbikes were not fit for patient transportation.
Bongani Bingwa chats to the Fabkomp director Brian Harmse whose company was awarded the R10 million tender.
The was a tender that went out and they wanted 100 clinics. A clinic was a motorcycle side car that can go out to rural areas. Basically a clinic out in the rural environment. The tender was for 100 clinics and no ambulances at all. We don't have the order number yet, I haven't supplied a single unit and I haven't been paid.Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp
The tender was meant to purely get medical services to the rural environment, he says. Harmse says he has been delivering this clinics to rural areas across the continent.
The DA shadow minister has a huge issue with the MEC of health in the Eastern Cape and the DA will try and undermine her at everything that she tries to do.Brian Harmse, Director - Fabkomp
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'
Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.Read More
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba
Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'
RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire.Read More
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end
All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest.Read More
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages
Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.Read More
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media
The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.Read More
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fatigue.Read More
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement
Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.Read More
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24
CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media.Read More
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19
Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic.Read More