[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building

WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side

Social media is talking after a video of strong winds in the Western Cape, caused a Simba truck to fall on its side.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: