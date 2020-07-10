[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:40
Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19' 
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carolina Parreiras - anthropologist at University of São Paulo.
Today at 12:41
Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appears at Zondo Commission today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Money spent on Zondo commission could have gone to NPA and Hawks
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Genevieve Quintal- Business Day Political Editor.
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Unfollow the leader: The Twitter campaign against Zimbabwe’s president
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow: The week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Today at 12:54
Seeking clarity on the Eastern Cape health department scooters- Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread GOOD NEWS!!!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:35
What to Steam with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - New collection of small group tours with ‘physical distancing’ measures launches
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jo Goyen - From GAdventures
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Siv Ngesi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

10 July 2020
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building

4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a four-year-old sharing her frustrations about the lockdown went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


