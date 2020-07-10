[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral
RELATED: Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building
4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a four-year-old sharing her frustrations about the lockdown went viral.
Watch the video below:
When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax— Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
