[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a four-year-old sharing her frustrations about the lockdown went viral.

Watch the video below:

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

