Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA





Johannesburg residents are being advised to be cautious when using heating devices as temperatures drop over the weekend.

A cold snap has hit the Western Cape and that will result in temperatures dropping to below zero in Gauteng.

Joburg Emergency Medical Services' Robert Mulaudzi told EWN that residents are encouraged to work with emergency services by flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa

Mulaudzi added that emergency services are on high alert to deal with any eventuality due to the cold weather but urged residents to be extra cautious to help the health system which is already overburdened with COVID-19 patients.