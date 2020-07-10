Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:40
Brazil, racial and class inequalities and Covid-19' 
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carolina Parreiras - anthropologist at University of São Paulo.
Today at 12:41
Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appears at Zondo Commission today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Money spent on Zondo commission could have gone to NPA and Hawks
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Genevieve Quintal- Business Day Political Editor.
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mizpah Hoffman - MSc graduate in Botany at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:52
Unfollow the leader: The Twitter campaign against Zimbabwe's president
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe.
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow: The week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Today at 12:54
Seeking clarity on the Eastern Cape health department scooters- Clement Manyathela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread GOOD NEWS!!!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:35
What to Steam with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - New collection of small group tours with 'physical distancing' measures launches
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jo Goyen - From GAdventures
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Siv Ngesi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an "accelerated economic recovery"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system. 10 July 2020 10:41 AM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA

10 July 2020 10:41 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Cold Front
SA
heaters
freezing temperatures

Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system.

Johannesburg residents are being advised to be cautious when using heating devices as temperatures drop over the weekend.

A cold snap has hit the Western Cape and that will result in temperatures dropping to below zero in Gauteng.

Joburg Emergency Medical Services' Robert Mulaudzi told EWN that residents are encouraged to work with emergency services by flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa

Mulaudzi added that emergency services are on high alert to deal with any eventuality due to the cold weather but urged residents to be extra cautious to help the health system which is already overburdened with COVID-19 patients.


10 July 2020 10:41 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Cold Front
SA
heaters
freezing temperatures

[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking

10 July 2020 12:04 PM

Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes.

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

10 July 2020 11:03 AM

More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19

10 July 2020 10:30 AM

In a statement, the premier said that he had received his test results on Friday and that he was positive.

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

10 July 2020 8:26 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.

UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections

9 July 2020 10:51 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to

9 July 2020 5:56 PM

Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening.

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city's council threatening to place it under administration.

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

9 July 2020 5:12 PM

Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial, Professor Shabir Madhi, said the availability of a vaccine was completely dependent on the clinical trial results.

[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate?

9 July 2020 5:09 PM

FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward.

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

9 July 2020 4:39 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) head of benefit and risk Dr

