



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the premier said that he had received his test results on Friday and that he was positive. Makhura said that he had experienced mild symptoms on Wednesday and decided to quarantine and be tested as a precautionary measure.

He said that he was now in self-isolation and would work from home over the next 14 days and monitor his health.

Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19.



I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. pic.twitter.com/GPYgoZvzt9 — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 10, 2020

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: "The premier is isolation in line with WHO protocol and he will work for the next 14 days while monitoring his health. He will continue to ensure that the provincial executive council and the provincial coronavirus command council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives."

Meanwhile, six other people from his department who are part of the province's COVID-19 war room have also contracted the virus.

The head of the department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele is also among those in self-isolation.

Makhura is the third premier to test positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and North West Premier Job Mokgoro also confirmed that they were infected with the coronavirus.

Winde is self-isolating at home while Mokgoro has checked himself into a Johannesburg hospital.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19