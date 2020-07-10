Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned that loadshedding will come into effect from 12pm on Friday afternoon.
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.
• How to check your loadshedding schedule
Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer explains: "Overnight we lost two units - one at Majuba, where we had a boiler tube leak and at Kendal we had some mechanical failure at the bottom of the boiler. So we've started the morning extremely under pressure."
And as a result, Oberholzer said that loadshedding stage two would be implemented.
"When we had the meeting this morning, we said that we would revisit the situtaion at 2pm this afternoon, however, we've lost another unit at Matimba and we've had to reduce load at Lethabo and Kendal because of mechanical failures again, so we are going to implement stage two loadshedding as of 12pm today."
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00 as breakdowns increase@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aYcyv3Tfvb
