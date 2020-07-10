[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking
Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes in a concise and accessible format - on Instagram.
The _Prejudictionary was launched in July 2020 in the wake of the #BlackLivesMatter Movement and the increased rate of femicide in South Africa.
Clement Manyathela spoke to Mbali to find out more.
It is basically a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudice by unpacking problematic stereotypes in a very bite sized way.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
The reason that a dictionary is helpful in doing this is that if you think about it stereotypes are basically our common language for prejudice...so what a dictionary allows us to do is to show people what they actually mean, why they are harmful and how they ultimately lead to major injustices like police brutality and femicide.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
What is also good about a dictionary is that it is concise. We are inundated with information, so what a dictionary allows us to do is to distil the important information very concisely.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
I am trying to create something for future generations and something that will outlive me and we can continue to build upon and people can continue to use to dismantle these ideas.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
My concern is that we keep seeing the same thing happening over and over again. Every generation, it feels like the concept is changing but the prejudice is remaining the same.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
Where we are really going to see a huge impact is if we can get it into schools.Mbali N, Social innovator and creator of the Prejudic_tionary
Click on the link below to hear more....
