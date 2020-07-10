South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi
The South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) has expressed its support for Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi following his remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement and says the criticism he has received is unfair.
Earlier this week Ngidi received backlash from some social media users including former cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaart for a response he had made to a question surrounding the movement.
RELATED: Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
"When Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," posted Symcox.
SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke says they were surprised by the backlash.
We support Lungi's freedom to express an opinion on an issue that is obviously very important specifically around discrimination, generally and in the sport. We're definitely standing by Lungi on this and we think that it is very unfortunate, unfair that he was being subjected to criticism.Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association (SACA)
He was asked a question and gave a very mature answer. He said it is something he has thought about, it is something he is considering and when the teams get together, he will sit with his teammates and say are we going to take a position on this which I think was a very mature response to that question.Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association (SACA)
From a trade union perspective we support what we term the athlete activist which is not necessarily that strong in South Africa...Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association (SACA)
We support the fact that an athlete is entitled to express an opinion on something that he or she feels strongly about.Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association (SACA)
Asked about his comments, Symcoz said he is not against the movement.
I am certainly not against the Black Lives movement in any form except when it becomes a violent or a political situation which at times I think it can border on.Pat Symcox, Former cricketer
I am certainly not against that in any shape or form but what I want to say when you impose anything on a group, that you must support, it becomes a problem. I happen to feel right now there are two issues in my mind that need some serious support in our country - one is gender-based violence and then the second one is obviously the farmers.Pat Symcox, Former cricketer
I am happy to support any movement, as long as they happy to support mine.Pat Symcox, Former cricketer
Maybe it's best to just focus on the cricket, get out of the media for any other reason other than just cricket right now.Pat Symcox, Former cricketer
Cricket writer Stuart Hess says Ngidi should be applauded.
I don't see how anyone could see anything wrong in a young player wanting to do that. He should be applauded and I am glad to see that Cricket South Africa eventually late last night came out and offered support.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
