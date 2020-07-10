My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS!





It has been a pretty heavy week, speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and mass graves all around us. People have been affected by the coronavirus, with some, unfortunately, dying.

We wanna finish the week on a somewhat of a happier note and who better to speak with than Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque.

We know that everybody is going through massive trauma right now and we're are all on the rollercoaster of emotions. And a lot of the data can be very overwhelming. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

What we tend to look at is the recovery. I know this sounds bizarre because a lot of people are dealing with this but you've got to remember that there are also people recovering. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Today I'm gonna pop champagne. My mom and dad have moved to the recovery side and they are both over 60. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

When we heard the news two weeks ago that they had COVID-19 I had the worst fears going through my mind. What we've been through in the past two weeks is nothing that the news told us will happen. We were lucky, my parents had very mild symptoms and were coping with it. They did not have a lot of the heavy stuff that people are dealing with right now. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

I shared their story this morning and it has started being shared all over Facebook because it brings a little bit of hope that you can get COVID-19 and you can recover from it. Some of the symptoms are not as severe as most of the cases we've seen on the front page of newspapers. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

