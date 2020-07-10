Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. 10 July 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg

10 July 2020 5:17 PM
by
Tags:
Siv Ngesi

Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening.

We bring a profile with a really talented young man. He is an actor, dancer, comedian and activist. He is also a two-time Safta winner and three-time nominated artist. He is a varied and very diverse talent.

Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has had a really serious bumper year if we look at the past couple of months. He had two films and a hit TV show.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Siv about his latest works and more.

I made quite a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg. The industry in Cape Town is very international and so you get exposed to many international projects.

Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

A lot of chances and opportunities you get in Cape Town you don't get in Joburg. A lot of Joburg artists are always like: 'It's happening in Joburg, why aren't you there?'

Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

In one movie I am singing and dancing, the next film I am speaking in Xhosa, doing a Nigerian film and then an Afrikaans film. I just wanna be as uncomfortable as possible because I think where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening.

Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

On why not enough men are active who lend their voices or are visible in the fight against gender-based violence, Siv says it is about the lack of realisation that they are part of the problem, if not the problem themselves.

It is quite difficult to admit that they are part of the problem. It takes a lot for a person to be accountable. You need to more than just keep quiet. A lot of men are saying: 'I didn't rape anyone so I keep quiet.'

Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

What they don't realise is that they are part of the problem. How do you laugh at rape jokes? For me what I have realised as a 34-year-old man who is a godfather, who is a brother, who is a son is that I am part of the problem and continuously I have to call myself out every single day.

Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

Listen below for the full interview...


10 July 2020 5:17 PM
by
Tags:
Siv Ngesi

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

aka-chats-about-music-personal-growth-and-lockdown-with-zwelipng

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mary-twalajpg

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala

9 July 2020 8:29 AM

The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magazinejpg

#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'

8 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191111capetown2jpg

Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021

7 July 2020 2:52 PM

The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pitika-ntuli-exhibitionjpg

[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition

6 July 2020 4:05 PM

The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:34 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’

4 July 2020 5:28 PM

The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Search for missing girl, man who disappeared in Athlone canal may resume today

10 July 2020 3:53 PM

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

Makhura: Gauteng command council will tackle the virus response as I recover

10 July 2020 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA