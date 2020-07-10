Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg





We bring a profile with a really talented young man. He is an actor, dancer, comedian and activist. He is also a two-time Safta winner and three-time nominated artist. He is a varied and very diverse talent.

Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has had a really serious bumper year if we look at the past couple of months. He had two films and a hit TV show.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Siv about his latest works and more.

I made quite a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg. The industry in Cape Town is very international and so you get exposed to many international projects. Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

A lot of chances and opportunities you get in Cape Town you don't get in Joburg. A lot of Joburg artists are always like: 'It's happening in Joburg, why aren't you there?' Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

In one movie I am singing and dancing, the next film I am speaking in Xhosa, doing a Nigerian film and then an Afrikaans film. I just wanna be as uncomfortable as possible because I think where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening. Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

On why not enough men are active who lend their voices or are visible in the fight against gender-based violence, Siv says it is about the lack of realisation that they are part of the problem, if not the problem themselves.

It is quite difficult to admit that they are part of the problem. It takes a lot for a person to be accountable. You need to more than just keep quiet. A lot of men are saying: 'I didn't rape anyone so I keep quiet.' Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

What they don't realise is that they are part of the problem. How do you laugh at rape jokes? For me what I have realised as a 34-year-old man who is a godfather, who is a brother, who is a son is that I am part of the problem and continuously I have to call myself out every single day. Siv Ngesi, Actor, dancer, comedian and activist

Listen below for the full interview...