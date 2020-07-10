'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus
JOHANNESBURG - South African hip-hop artist AKA has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released on social media, AKA – real name Kiernan Forbes - said he chose to make his results public to create awareness around the disease.
The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.
Stay Safe. 😷 🦠 pic.twitter.com/qGls3wfRkc— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
The problem is you think celebrities are immune to contagious diseases like COVID 19. You worship them too much. https://t.co/q4Pf2OOzxv— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
I’m looking forward to de stigmatizing this whole thing. It seems like people only sit up and pay attention when it happens to public figures or those close to them. Unfortunately at some point, we are ALL going to catch it.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
As soon as you feel that cough coming on, that headache ... weakness in your muscles. Chills at night. Trust me. GO TEST ASAP. There’s places where they do the swab at the back of your throat, not that insane up your nose one. Do it so you can know what you dealing with.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
Forbes is one of the first musicians here on home soil to publicly reveal that he has contracted the virus.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus
