[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album
South African dance band Mi Casa has marked a decade in music with a new album.
Their fifth album We Made It was released on Friday 3 July 2020.
The trio joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.
I don't want the title to get lost in a misrepresentation of it .... the fact that we are still breathing and that we are still fighting the good fight shows that we have made it.J'Something, Mi Casa lead singer
Click on the link below to hear the interview....
