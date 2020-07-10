Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. 10 July 2020 2:07 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

10 July 2020 5:22 PM
by
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says 951 educators and close to 300 pupils have tested positive for COVID-19, this while three senior officials in his department have succumb to the virus.

Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.

He spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share further details.

This morning when we woke up, our director responsible for scholar transport passed on in the early hours of this morning, our acting district director for Ekurhuleni passed on as well, the manager responsible for safety in our schools passed on as well. We lost three senior managers alone this morning and we have got a series of managers that are sick, that have tested positive.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Today, when the MEC for health released his statistics for the first time we had seven - we are not sure if they are students with us, we are investigating that part - we had seven under the age of ten that were recorded among the list of people that passed one.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Literally every ward in Gauteng has got high records of covid positives. The entire Gauteng is a hotspot now so we just have to manage it carefully and ensure that everyone is as safe as possible.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Click on the link below to hear more....


