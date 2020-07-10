[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says 951 educators and close to 300 pupils have tested positive for COVID-19, this while three senior officials in his department have succumb to the virus.
Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.
He spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share further details.
This morning when we woke up, our director responsible for scholar transport passed on in the early hours of this morning, our acting district director for Ekurhuleni passed on as well, the manager responsible for safety in our schools passed on as well. We lost three senior managers alone this morning and we have got a series of managers that are sick, that have tested positive.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Today, when the MEC for health released his statistics for the first time we had seven - we are not sure if they are students with us, we are investigating that part - we had seven under the age of ten that were recorded among the list of people that passed one.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Literally every ward in Gauteng has got high records of covid positives. The entire Gauteng is a hotspot now so we just have to manage it carefully and ensure that everyone is as safe as possible.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
