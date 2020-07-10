[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story





Escape from Pretoria tells of the the real-life prison break of anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin’s as well as his fellow prisoners Stephen Lee and Alex Moumbaris from Pretoria Central Prison with the use of self-made wooden keys.

The 2020 thriller film co-written and directed by Francis Annan features Daniel Radcliffe who plays Jenkin.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Jenkin to hear more on his story and the big escape.

It took 18 months to work out the precise plan. The plan just really evolved, the starting point was our individual selves. Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

It had to be a sort of technical escape of unlocking doors, it was clearly the only way to get out and the only material we had was wood. Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

The challenge was making the keys and getting to test them. Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

The film is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

WATCH: Escape from Pretoria Trailer

Click on the link below to hear more...