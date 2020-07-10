[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232 There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860. 10 July 2020 9:13 PM
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story

10 July 2020 5:51 PM
by
Tags:
Escape From Pretoria
Tim Jenkin

The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Escape from Pretoria tells of the the real-life prison break of anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin’s as well as his fellow prisoners Stephen Lee and Alex Moumbaris from Pretoria Central Prison with the use of self-made wooden keys.

The 2020 thriller film co-written and directed by Francis Annan features Daniel Radcliffe who plays Jenkin.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Jenkin to hear more on his story and the big escape.

It took 18 months to work out the precise plan. The plan just really evolved, the starting point was our individual selves.

Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

It had to be a sort of technical escape of unlocking doors, it was clearly the only way to get out and the only material we had was wood.

Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

The challenge was making the keys and getting to test them.

Tim Jenkin, Former anti-apartheid activist

The film is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

WATCH: Escape from Pretoria Trailer

Click on the link below to hear more...


10 July 2020 5:51 PM
by
Tags:
Escape From Pretoria
Tim Jenkin

