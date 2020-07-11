Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests It's alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked p... 11 July 2020 2:00 PM
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232 There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860. 10 July 2020 9:13 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'

11 July 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
Black Lives Matter
Ashwell Prince
PROTEAS CRICKET

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has taken to social media to expose the treatment of players of colour during his time in the national team.

Prince was tweeting in response to the reaction to Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi saying he supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Ngidi said he believed his team-mates should take a stand the next time the squad meets.

However, former Proteas players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar took exception to Ngidi's comments and were among several users of social media who have since criticised the fats bowler. The pair raised the issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed.

Prince took to Twitter on Friday, saying that both “society and sport in South Africa is broken” and that “any form of transformation has been met with resistance”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'


