Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests
JOHANNESBURG - Several church members of the International Pentecost Holiness Church have been released after being held hostage, allegedly by a splinter group.
It’s alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.
#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020
Five people have been killed and more than 40 suspects, including members of various security forces involved in the siege, have been arrested.
The police's Vish Naidoo said: “Four men were shot in a vehicle and a fifth man, apparently a security official, was shot and killed in his vehicle. Police have arrested over 40 suspects and have recovered over 30 firearms. As the situation unfolds, the recovery of firearms is fluctuating.”
Naidoo said hostage negotiators managed to defuse the situation.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests
More from Local
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses
Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232
There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860.Read More
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.Read More
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus
The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.Read More
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS!
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up.Read More
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking
Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes.Read More
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.Read More
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA
Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19
In a statement, the premier said that he had received his test results on Friday and that he was positive.Read More
'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'
Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.Read More