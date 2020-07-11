



CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has described the return of load shedding as yet another blow for businesses.

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Power cuts are expected to continue 10pm on Saturday.

Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said during the COVID-19 lockdown, many businesses were unable to operate normally while others struggled to recover.

“Many businesses are hanging on by their fingernails. We don’t know how long it’s going to last and it’s a blow to businesses wanting to get back on a normal footing.”

Jacobs said over the past four months, the system has not been under constraint and the expectation was that Eskom would have been working to get its maintenance schedule on track.

“We know we’re talking about a maintenance programme that will go well into the future. We could have had some of this mitigated in the four months when we had hard lock down.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses