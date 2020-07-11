Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has described the return of load shedding as yet another blow for businesses.
Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.
Power cuts are expected to continue 10pm on Saturday.
Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said during the COVID-19 lockdown, many businesses were unable to operate normally while others struggled to recover.
“Many businesses are hanging on by their fingernails. We don’t know how long it’s going to last and it’s a blow to businesses wanting to get back on a normal footing.”
Jacobs said over the past four months, the system has not been under constraint and the expectation was that Eskom would have been working to get its maintenance schedule on track.
“We know we’re talking about a maintenance programme that will go well into the future. We could have had some of this mitigated in the four months when we had hard lock down.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses
More from Business
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.Read More
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021
This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.Read More
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly
Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.Read More
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers
Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.Read More
When business, technology and politics collide
The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.Read More
More from Local
Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests
It’s alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232
There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860.Read More
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.Read More
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus
The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.Read More
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS!
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up.Read More
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking
Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes.Read More
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.Read More
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA
Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system.Read More
Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19
In a statement, the premier said that he had received his test results on Friday and that he was positive.Read More
'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'
Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.Read More