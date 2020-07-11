Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm. 11 July 2020 6:37 PM
Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse. 11 July 2020 4:30 PM
PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street. 11 July 2020 4:18 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k

11 July 2020 4:18 PM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Drugs
Drug bust
Port Elizabeth
Mandrax

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after he was arrested for the possession of mandrax tablets in Kwanobuhle, in Port Elizabeth worth more than R750,000.

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

Officers found money and drugs.

Eastern Cape commissioner Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga has hailed the arrest and seizure as a huge success.

“Drug dealers need to know that we are a step ahead of their activities and our efforts to cripple their business are intensifying every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. There is no place for them in this Province and we will not hesitate to expose, arrest and send them to prison.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k


Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

11 July 2020 6:37 PM

The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.

Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church

11 July 2020 4:30 PM

This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.

MEC Maynier criticises Presidency for ‘flip-flopping’ on tourism industry rules

11 July 2020 3:40 PM

In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provinces was allowed.

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests

11 July 2020 2:00 PM

It’s alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232

10 July 2020 9:13 PM

There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860.

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

10 July 2020 5:22 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.

My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS!

10 July 2020 2:07 PM

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up.

[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking

10 July 2020 12:04 PM

Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes.

