Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church





JOHANNESBURG - Police are now able to investigate the scene of a fatal hostage drama at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.

Five people were killed there earlier on Saturday and police arrested 40 suspects while confiscating more than 30 firearms.

It's understood the conflict is due to an ongoing battle over control of the church.

There’s been a tense atmosphere outside the headquarters of the church also known as Modise Church.

A large number of church members have been gathering outside the church since the early hours of Saturday morning following a shooting.

Earlier, police ordered congregants to leave.

Police have now managed to defuse the situation and crime scene investigations have started looking for evidence.

