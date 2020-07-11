Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said stage 2 load shedding will continue on Saturday evening until 10 pm and will resume again on Sunday.
The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.
“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly.”
The power utility, however, said it was able to return to service three generation units in the Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations, all adding a combined 1,565 capacity to the generation system.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday
