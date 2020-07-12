Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng now accounts for at least 35,2% of South Africa’s active COVID-19 cases, with total infections in the province at 93,044.

Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre, with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.

With its large population and high-density housing, Soweto, the country's biggest township has the most active COVID-19 cases.

Of the more than 40,200 cases in Johannesburg, over 8,800 are in the sub-districts of Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen. Almost 8,000 cases are in sub-district F, which houses the inner city and Johannesburg south.

City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “Based on the numbers of the population living in those areas, the numbers don’t go higher. It’s not necessarily that those areas have become hot spots. It is because of the population as there are more people living in those areas, so the infection rate is higher.”

Ndamase said the city would continue efforts to the curb the spread of the virus and called on residents to do their part.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 235 people in Johannesburg, while 17,000 others have recovered.

