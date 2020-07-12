Streaming issues? Report here
paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the... 12 July 2020 10:00 AM
Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province. 12 July 2020 9:25 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
View all Local
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
View all Business
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

12 July 2020 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
Covid 19
RAMAPHOSA ADDRESS

South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening as the number of COVID-19 infections increase rapidly.

A time for the address is yet to be announced by the Presidency.

South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.

Over 200 countries across the world have been affected by the virus since the first cases were identified in China last year.

More than 12 million people have been infected globally.

A screengrab from Worldometers shows the top 10 COVID-19 countries.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SA?

No further details have been revealed about Ramaphosa’s address.

During his address in June, the president announced the further easing of lockdown regulations.

Since then liquor outlets have been permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday under strict conditions.

However, the sale of liquor has impacted hospitals. Health officials have raised concerns as trauma units have been overburdened by alcohol-related admissions, drying up COVID-19 resources.

Government also shared concerns about the disregard for lockdown regulations by many South Africans.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries


12 July 2020 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
Covid 19
RAMAPHOSA ADDRESS

Recommended

More from Local

20200704masukunasrecjfif

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

12 July 2020 9:25 AM

Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038

11 July 2020 11:04 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

11 July 2020 6:37 PM

The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711zuurbekomgif

Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church

11 July 2020 4:30 PM

This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugsjpg

PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k

11 July 2020 4:18 PM

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200227-david-maynier-edjpg

MEC Maynier criticises Presidency for ‘flip-flopping’ on tourism industry rules

11 July 2020 3:40 PM

In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provinces was allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711weaponsgif

Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests

11 July 2020 2:00 PM

It’s alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

10 July 2020 5:22 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aka-chats-about-music-personal-growth-and-lockdown-with-zwelipng

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

Local

Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

Local

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Buffalo City council speaker Alfred Mtsi dies of COVID-19 complications

12 July 2020 11:56 AM

Tourism sector wants answers after flip-flop by Presidency

12 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pentecostal Holiness Church leaders speak out after hostage situation

12 July 2020 11:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA