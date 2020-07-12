COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening as the number of COVID-19 infections increase rapidly.
A time for the address is yet to be announced by the Presidency.
South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.
Over 200 countries across the world have been affected by the virus since the first cases were identified in China last year.
More than 12 million people have been infected globally.
A screengrab from Worldometers shows the top 10 COVID-19 countries.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR SA?
No further details have been revealed about Ramaphosa’s address.
During his address in June, the president announced the further easing of lockdown regulations.
Since then liquor outlets have been permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday under strict conditions.
However, the sale of liquor has impacted hospitals. Health officials have raised concerns as trauma units have been overburdened by alcohol-related admissions, drying up COVID-19 resources.
Government also shared concerns about the disregard for lockdown regulations by many South Africans.
