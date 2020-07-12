'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through'
Due to COVID-19 a lot of South African teenagers are unable to go to school for a lot of reasons. That could be because the school is not prepared, there is no infrastructure to allow them to do so at the moment or even for those who are able to, interaction is different, socialising is different.
The rules of the game have changed overnight.
Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane to focus on the segment of the population that has been overlooked in a lot of discussions.
Like everybody else, teenagers have to re-envision how they navigate milestones. It will be useful to contextualise this conversation because teens don't just drop out of the blue sky. They are part of the broader human community and being a teen is but one stage in that journey of humanity.Khosi Jiyane - Clinical psychologist
COVID-19 reminds us of something that we very often put into our subconscious mind. We have taken our safety for granted except in particular instances. COVID-19 has thrown us asunder and we now have to be very conscious and deliberate in terms of our next move for our survival, individually and collectively because it takes one person to compromise a whole family.Khosi Jiyane - Clinical psychologist
There is always a dilemma of a blessing and a curse at this time. As parents, it as so important to stay as close to the pulse of what your child is going through as possible.Khosi Jiyane - Clinical psychologist
She says this is the time to engage the teenagers, to know their interest and their anxieties.
This is the time when they have great aspirations. It is quite frustrating for many of them that they now have no sense of what is going on with their lives, the predictability is gone. So, it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling.Khosi Jiyane - Clinical psychologist
This is a time when they have the capacity for higher-order reasoning ... they want to know about their future because this is the time when they begin to build, to put the foundational bricks for that level of existence.Khosi Jiyane - Clinical psychologist
Listen below for the full interview...
