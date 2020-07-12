ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

Streaming issues? Report here
Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020 Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the... 12 July 2020 10:00 AM
Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province. 12 July 2020 9:25 AM
View all Local
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

12 July 2020 4:07 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
TRC
Coronavirus
Covid 19
Thomas Manthata

The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have poured in for struggle stalwart Thomas Manthata who died at the age of 80 after contracting COVID-19.

The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Praised for his unwavering commitment to South Africa’s reform, Manthata has been hailed as a struggle icon.

Described as a loyal and dedicated veteran to the liberation movement, Manthata was actively involved in opposition politics throughout his life and was detained several times, spending six years in prison.

In the early 1970s, he facilitated contact between Soweto students and older black consciousness activists who came to schools as tutors, teachers and speakers.

The African National Congress’ Pule Mabe said as an educator, Manthata played a vital role in shaping many of South Africa’s current leaders and its new democracy.

“We mourn the passing of this stalwart and veteran of our movement who remained loyal to the struggle of our people up to his last day. He contributed enormously to the downfall of apartheid and was dedicated to our new democracy.”

Manthata was also a founding member of the Azanian People's Organisation and served on the South African Human Rights Commission.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID


12 July 2020 4:07 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
TRC
Coronavirus
Covid 19
Thomas Manthata

Recommended

More from Local

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues

12 July 2020 5:13 PM

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

12 July 2020 10:00 AM

South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

12 July 2020 9:25 AM

Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038

11 July 2020 11:04 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

11 July 2020 6:37 PM

The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711zuurbekomgif

Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church

11 July 2020 4:30 PM

This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugsjpg

PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k

11 July 2020 4:18 PM

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200227-david-maynier-edjpg

MEC Maynier criticises Presidency for ‘flip-flopping’ on tourism industry rules

11 July 2020 3:40 PM

In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provinces was allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm

Politics

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

12 July 2020 8:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA