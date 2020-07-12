Streaming issues? Report here
Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020 Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues

12 July 2020 5:13 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alcohol
sale
ban
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Covid 19
National Liquor TRaders Council

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Council has formally written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure alcohol sales would continue during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

The issue has been on the agenda of government's national coronavirus command council on tonight the president is expected to provide updates on deliberations.

The National Liquor Traders Council represents about 50,000 traders who operate mainly in townships across the country. In a letter submitted to the president on Sunday ahead of his address to the nation, it states members have always worked within laws and regulations.

It adds registered traders do not sell alcohol to minors, pregnant women, people who are visibly intoxicated or people in uniform.

The council's Lucky Ntimane said the introduction of stricter regulations or a further ban on alcohol sales will not help the industry or the economy.

“It’s not a solution, the disastrous economic impact of that is something we are not going to be able to recover from. Already about 20% of our taverns have already indicated that they will not be able to open doors once the lockdown has reached level zero. So, we are very concerned about that.”

Ntimane argued tighter controls or the shutdown of the liquor trade would lead to the growth of the illicit market. He said that would mean less compliance with industry guidelines and irresponsible consumption.

The council is calling for a partnership with government to address challenges linked to alcohol abuse and its impact on the health sector.

Some officials in the alcohol industry are cautioning Ramaphosa against further restricting or re-banning the sale of alcohol when he addresses the nation on Sunday night.

For the first time in three weeks, Ramaphosa is set to deliver a national address on the latest plans surrounding the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Alcohol was put on the agenda to be discussed by Ramaphosa's national coronavirus council as hospitals and clinics have experienced a drastic spike in trauma cases since the ban on the substance was partially lifted.

Over the past week members of the alcohol industry have been engaging with the Department of Trade and Industry and has been in talks with the Eastern Cape Premier, the liquor authority and the Western Cape MEC for safety.

Vinpro CEO Rico Basson said they have put measures in place and will maintain the commitments and undertakings around responsible trading, and the promotion of responsible consumption.

“We would like to caution against further restriction in sales. Across the value chain, the alcohol industry has prioritised the safety of its workforce and consumers by implementing safety and safe social distancing measures.”

Meanwhile, the South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association CEO Kurt Moore said additional restrictions on sales, including an outright ban, would likely increase panic buying and overcrowding at retail outlets.

“This would increase the risk of transmission of the virus and in addition to the increase in the risk of transmission, a further restriction on sales will have a disastrous economic impact on the industry and continue to exacerbate the loss of revenue for our government.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues


12 July 2020 5:13 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Alcohol
sale
ban
Coronavirus
Lockdown
Covid 19
National Liquor TRaders Council

Recommended

More from Local

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

12 July 2020 4:07 PM

The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries

12 July 2020 10:00 AM

South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA

12 July 2020 9:25 AM

Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038

11 July 2020 11:04 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday

11 July 2020 6:37 PM

The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200711zuurbekomgif

Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church

11 July 2020 4:30 PM

This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugsjpg

PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k

11 July 2020 4:18 PM

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200227-david-maynier-edjpg

MEC Maynier criticises Presidency for ‘flip-flopping’ on tourism industry rules

11 July 2020 3:40 PM

In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provinces was allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses

11 July 2020 2:19 PM

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Darkness, no electricity, load shedding

Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO

10 July 2020 11:03 AM

More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wifi-internet-data-broadband-cell-phone-mobile-device-network-providers-123rf

Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

9 July 2020 8:38 PM

Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken-heart-broke-money-coins-finances-love-relationship-divorce-break-up-123rf

Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver

9 July 2020 8:02 PM

Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180710sactwu-strikejpg

SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27

9 July 2020 7:30 PM

Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190430-joburg-soca-edjpg

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200106-daniel-mminele-edjpg

Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:43 PM

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171227prieska-arrestjpg

Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 8:14 PM

Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers

8 July 2020 7:42 PM

Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Almost 60,000 people recover from COVID-19 in the Western Cape

12 July 2020 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA