Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues
CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Council has formally written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure alcohol sales would continue during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.
The issue has been on the agenda of government's national coronavirus command council on tonight the president is expected to provide updates on deliberations.
The National Liquor Traders Council represents about 50,000 traders who operate mainly in townships across the country. In a letter submitted to the president on Sunday ahead of his address to the nation, it states members have always worked within laws and regulations.
It adds registered traders do not sell alcohol to minors, pregnant women, people who are visibly intoxicated or people in uniform.
The council's Lucky Ntimane said the introduction of stricter regulations or a further ban on alcohol sales will not help the industry or the economy.
“It’s not a solution, the disastrous economic impact of that is something we are not going to be able to recover from. Already about 20% of our taverns have already indicated that they will not be able to open doors once the lockdown has reached level zero. So, we are very concerned about that.”
Ntimane argued tighter controls or the shutdown of the liquor trade would lead to the growth of the illicit market. He said that would mean less compliance with industry guidelines and irresponsible consumption.
The council is calling for a partnership with government to address challenges linked to alcohol abuse and its impact on the health sector.
Some officials in the alcohol industry are cautioning Ramaphosa against further restricting or re-banning the sale of alcohol when he addresses the nation on Sunday night.
For the first time in three weeks, Ramaphosa is set to deliver a national address on the latest plans surrounding the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Alcohol was put on the agenda to be discussed by Ramaphosa's national coronavirus council as hospitals and clinics have experienced a drastic spike in trauma cases since the ban on the substance was partially lifted.
Over the past week members of the alcohol industry have been engaging with the Department of Trade and Industry and has been in talks with the Eastern Cape Premier, the liquor authority and the Western Cape MEC for safety.
Vinpro CEO Rico Basson said they have put measures in place and will maintain the commitments and undertakings around responsible trading, and the promotion of responsible consumption.
“We would like to caution against further restriction in sales. Across the value chain, the alcohol industry has prioritised the safety of its workforce and consumers by implementing safety and safe social distancing measures.”
Meanwhile, the South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association CEO Kurt Moore said additional restrictions on sales, including an outright ban, would likely increase panic buying and overcrowding at retail outlets.
“This would increase the risk of transmission of the virus and in addition to the increase in the risk of transmission, a further restriction on sales will have a disastrous economic impact on the industry and continue to exacerbate the loss of revenue for our government.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues
More from Local
Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.Read More
ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID
The former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission succumbed to the virus on Friday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria.Read More
COVID-19: Ramaphosa to address nation; SA among top 10 most-affected countries
South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.Read More
Gauteng accounts for 35,2% of active COVID-19 cases in SA
Johannesburg continues to be the epicentre with more deaths and infections than anywhere else in the province.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038
The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570.Read More
Eskom: Load shedding to resume on Sunday
The state-owned power utility said stage 2 load shedding will resume at 8 am on Sunday until 10 pm.Read More
Police now able to probe fatal hostage scene at Zuurbekom church
This after a crowd of congregants were ordered to disperse.Read More
PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k
An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.Read More
MEC Maynier criticises Presidency for ‘flip-flopping’ on tourism industry rules
In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure is open for travel within provinces was allowed.Read More
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses
Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.Read More
More from Business
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses
Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.Read More
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.Read More
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world
Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right.Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision.Read More
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27
Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined.Read More
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021
This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.Read More
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly
Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.Read More
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers
Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.Read More