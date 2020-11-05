President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN:Dudu Myeni reveals identity of a witness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Post Cabinet Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
First Day of Matric Exams
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
Constitutional Court may have to rule on Zuma subpoena
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 16:20
Survey: South African Medical aid customer satisfaction
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ineke Prinsloo, Head of Customer Insights at Consulta
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Poor state of our heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebo More, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Chairmaine Botha, Chief Director for Cultural Affairs in Gauteng
Today at 16:50
Gang - Run extortion rackets within Cape Town and the surrounding areas
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Update on the US election 2020 polls
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
Minister Angie Motshekga confident as matric exams start Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says the pupils came out with a sense of relief on Thursday afternoon. 5 November 2020 1:27 PM
The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks about his life, career and family. 5 November 2020 12:08 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 5 November 2020 11:44 AM
Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions. 5 November 2020 7:52 AM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
View all Politics
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win' Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections. 5 November 2020 8:46 AM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

5 November 2020 11:44 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
Covid 19
coronavirus in South Africa

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation next week on the status of COVID-19 prevention measures after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Ramaphosa recently said lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.

The president has not updated the nation on the measures since he announced that the lockdown had been downgraded to alert level one in September.

Mthembu explains: "Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the national coronavirus command council to be held next week. yes, definitely, let's confirm we have confirmed we will have the NCCC and after the NCCC, Cabinet will sit and deliberate on the discussions of the NCCC and after that, President Ramaphosa will brief the nation on the developments in South Africa."

According to the Presidency, the address by the president follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.

Bookmark this article to watch the address when it happens. 702 will broadcast the address live.

Also read: Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

Also read:


5 November 2020 11:44 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
Covid 19
coronavirus in South Africa

More from Politics

download-1jpg

Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection

5 November 2020 2:01 PM

Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104 Dudu Myeni

Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan

5 November 2020 7:52 AM

Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida

3 November 2020 5:46 PM

US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201103-yakhe-kwinana-edjpg

Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission

3 November 2020 12:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

geoffrey-makhubo-squarejpg

Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg

3 November 2020 11:29 AM

Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

3 November 2020 7:55 AM

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?

2 November 2020 1:19 PM

Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections

World

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Politics

The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago

Local

EWN Highlights

EU warns no return to pre-crisis economy before 2023

5 November 2020 2:26 PM

Ramaphosa eyes COVID-19 family meeting ahead of December silly season

5 November 2020 1:52 PM

Confident Biden edges ahead in US election, while Trump cries foul

5 November 2020 1:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA