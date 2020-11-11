South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation tonight at 8pm on the status of COVID-19 prevention measures after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
Ramaphosa recently said lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.
The president has not updated the nation on the measures since he announced that the lockdown had been downgraded to alert level one in September.
Mthembu explains: "Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the national coronavirus command council to be held next week. yes, definitely, let's confirm we have confirmed we will have the NCCC and after the NCCC, Cabinet will sit and deliberate on the discussions of the NCCC and after that, President Ramaphosa will brief the nation on the developments in South Africa."
According to the Presidency, the address by the president follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.
Bookmark this article to watch the address when it happens. 702 will broadcast the address live.
Watch it live below...
