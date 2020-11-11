[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Other ANC members are more equal than others. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule wont step down despite arrest warrant
11 November 2020 5:37 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
Covid 19
coronavirus in South Africa

The address follows a sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation tonight at 8pm on the status of COVID-19 prevention measures after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Ramaphosa recently said lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.

The president has not updated the nation on the measures since he announced that the lockdown had been downgraded to alert level one in September.

Also read: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Mthembu explains: "Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the national coronavirus command council to be held next week. yes, definitely, let's confirm we have confirmed we will have the NCCC and after the NCCC, Cabinet will sit and deliberate on the discussions of the NCCC and after that, President Ramaphosa will brief the nation on the developments in South Africa."

According to the Presidency, the address by the president follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.

Bookmark this article to watch the address when it happens. 702 will broadcast the address live.

Watch it live below...

Also read: Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

Also read:


Tags:
More from Politics

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Service delivery displeasure leads to low by-election voter turnout in Emfuleni

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Election analyst Wayne Sussman and Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka reflect on voting taking place across the country.

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Ace Magashule

FS has waited with bated breath for Magashule's arrest - ANC veteran Ike Moroe

11 November 2020 7:26 AM

The former advisor to the secretary-general says he is happy that the wheels of justice seem to be turning.

Ace Magashule

No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance

10 November 2020 7:02 PM

ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter.

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Organisers who excluded black pupils must be held accountable - EFF

10 November 2020 1:10 PM

Member of Parliament Piaba Madokwe says the party doesn't regret picketing outside the Brackenfell High School.

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

We are not going to force diversity quotas at private events - Debbie Schäfer

10 November 2020 8:03 AM

Western Cape Education MEC condemns the violence that took place outside Brackenfell High School but says it was a private event

joe-biden-2jpg

US election: We're heading for long drawn-out battle - Correspondent Simon Marks

9 November 2020 6:15 PM

Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham says it will be insane for Trump to concede to Biden due to allegations of irregularity.

Andile Lungisa

Lungisa admits racist rant against Kganyago was offensive to black citizens

9 November 2020 3:27 PM

Andile Lungisa had to apologise publicly for several offensive tweets criticising Kganyago and calling him the k-word last year.

zweli mkhize

Multiple-front probe ongoing but Montana’s ANC bombshell sheds some light

9 November 2020 1:23 PM

Daily Maverick report shows that Angolan businesswoman Maria Gomes very clearly operated as an ANC fundraiser.

190508sy-iecjpg

IEC ready for Super Wednesday by-elections - Mamabolo

9 November 2020 12:17 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that all the necessary resources were in place for by-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.

