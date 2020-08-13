South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation
Speculation is rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Presidency, the addresses follow meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.
The Presidency has not announced a date or time when the president will address the nation.
The previous address to the nation was on Sunday 12 July 2020.
Bookmark this article to watch the address when it happens. 702 will also broadcast the address live.
