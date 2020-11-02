South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation
On Saturday night Boris Johnson put England into a second lockdown. The same thing has been happening across Europe in various countries. We have seen Belgium, Germany and France all going into another lockdown as it seems a second wave of COVID-19 is hitting.
What's going to happen in South Africa? There is a lot of rumour going on but we do expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation sometime this week.
He did say lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.
According to the Presidency, the address by the president follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.
Bookmark this article to watch the address when it happens. 702 will broadcast the address live.
