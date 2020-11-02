President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation





On Saturday night Boris Johnson put England into a second lockdown. The same thing has been happening across Europe in various countries. We have seen Belgium, Germany and France all going into another lockdown as it seems a second wave of COVID-19 is hitting.

What's going to happen in South Africa? There is a lot of rumour going on but we do expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation sometime this week.

He did say lockdown is not going to happen but he is likely to give a lecture to those people who have let the guard down. They have been partying, thinking that COVID-19 doesn't exist between Fridays and Sundays.

According to the Presidency, the address by the president follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.

