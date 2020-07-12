South Africa is now among the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. At least 264,184 positive cases were reported in the country with 3,971 deaths.
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening, Sunday 12 July 2020 on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Presidency, the address follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.
