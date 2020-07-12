Streaming issues? Report here
Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020 Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 29,038 The number of national recoveries so far is 127,715. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.108,570. 11 July 2020 11:04 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm

12 July 2020 7:53 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
Covid 19
coronavirus in South Africa

Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening, Sunday 12 July 2020 on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Presidency, the address follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.

Also read:


12 July 2020 7:53 PM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
Covid 19
coronavirus in South Africa

Recommended

More from Politics

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scootersjpg

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

10 July 2020 7:34 AM

The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190124 Phil Masinga4

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

9 July 2020 11:50 AM

Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

9 July 2020 8:07 AM

RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200707truckdriversgif

Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end

8 July 2020 1:57 PM

All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5bad5cbc-6b7e-4f1f-8645-42121cf93eb0.jpg

Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages

8 July 2020 11:38 AM

Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191125mukharigif

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

8 July 2020 7:46 AM

The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mokonyane1

'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'

7 July 2020 2:39 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fatigue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200506-truter-vbs-edjpg

If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

7 July 2020 2:36 PM

Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebdbczdxsaesdv-jpg

Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24

7 July 2020 1:20 PM

CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm

Politics

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

ANC pays tribute to late stalwart Manthata who died after contracting COVID

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

Almost 60,000 people recover from COVID-19 in the Western Cape

12 July 2020 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA