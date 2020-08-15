[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight at 8pm address the nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Presidency, the address follows meetings with Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council.

702 will broadcast the address live.

