COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 1,579 new infections. Gauteng has 215,140 infections to date.
There were 15,692 new tests conducted.
There were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths: 4 from the Eastern Cape; 6 from Gauteng; 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 6 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,447.
The number of national recoveries so far is 577,906, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 190,761 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.918,478.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 13 September.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 13, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/And0i4sZwm
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 649 793, the total number of deaths is 15 447 and the total number of recoveries is 577 906. pic.twitter.com/V2hHvTMu1B— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 13, 2020
