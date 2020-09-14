COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906

Today at 12:10 Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Today at 12:10 Health dept concerned over planned strike by funeral sector The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Murdock Ramathuba Regional Director at Department of Health South Africa

Today at 12:13 Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da

Today at 12:15 Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Siphamandla Zondi

Siphamandla Zondi

Today at 12:15 Julius Malema's alleged cop assault case postponed to October The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:23 Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health

Today at 12:23 Norma Mngoma returns to court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lumka Mahanjana - NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson

Today at 12:27 PRESIDENT GIVES DEFENCE MINISTER DEADLINE TO EXPLAIN ANC USE OF SANDF PLANE The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State

Today at 12:37 Nehawu to detail plans for strike after govt fails to respond to demands The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU

Today at 12:40 Audit of statues, symbols and monuments to be done The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Ciraj Rassool

Today at 12:41 Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Na'Eem Jeenah - Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Today at 12:45 Legal Talk: will the changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill speed up transformation? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:45 Hlophe responds to assassination allegations – calls for inquiry, accuses Mogoeng of bias, says whistleblower ‘a snitch’ The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Today at 12:52 Youth leader marches for 'Young Lives Matter' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter

Today at 12:52 SASCOC to set up task team to investigate Cricket South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ravi Govender - SASCOC Acting CEO

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap: Naomi Osaka praised for 'sport excellence' and support for BLM at US Open The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

Today at 13:40 Food - cooking on the edge of paradise in the Maasai Mara Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nicky Fitzgerald

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - What happens to your social media accounts when you die? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...

Today at 14:50 Music - Parable Fifteen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marc Skarda

Today at 19:08 Bidvast Full year annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design

