COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener thumb 2020 Mandy Wiener thumb 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:10
Alleged plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks - how credible is this threat?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:10
Health dept concerned over planned strike by funeral sector
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba Regional Director at Department of Health South Africa
Today at 12:13
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - DA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister Of Defence & Military Veterans at Da
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight - analyst responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphamandla Zondi
Siphamandla Zondi
Today at 12:15
Julius Malema's alleged cop assault case postponed to October
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Undertakers threaten strike action- Health dept responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murdock Ramathuba - Regional Director at Department of Health
Today at 12:23
Norma Mngoma returns to court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lumka Mahanjana - NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson
Today at 12:27
PRESIDENT GIVES DEFENCE MINISTER DEADLINE TO EXPLAIN ANC USE OF SANDF PLANE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
UFS dermatologist publishes first-ever comprehensive skin atlas Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Lehlohonolo Makhakhe - senior lecturer and specialist in the Department of Dermatology at University of Free State
Today at 12:37
Nehawu to detail plans for strike after govt fails to respond to demands
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU
Today at 12:40
Audit of statues, symbols and monuments to be done
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 12:41
Iran weighs plot to kill U.S. ambassador to South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Na'Eem Jeenah - Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: will the changes to the Employment Equity Amendment Bill speed up transformation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
Hlophe responds to assassination allegations – calls for inquiry, accuses Mogoeng of bias, says whistleblower ‘a snitch’
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Today at 12:52
Youth leader marches for 'Young Lives Matter'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donovan Nelson - Cape Town March leader at Young Lives Matter
Today at 12:52
SASCOC to set up task team to investigate Cricket South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ravi Govender - SASCOC Acting CEO
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap: Naomi Osaka praised for 'sport excellence' and support for BLM at US Open
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - cooking on the edge of paradise in the Maasai Mara
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicky Fitzgerald
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - What happens to your social media accounts when you die?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - Parable Fifteen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Skarda
Today at 19:08
Bidvast Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
View all Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 15,692 tests conducted and 20 new deaths. 14 September 2020 12:01 AM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
View all Sport
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906

14 September 2020 12:01 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 15,692 tests conducted and 20 new deaths.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 1,579 new infections. Gauteng has 215,140 infections to date.

There were 15,692 new tests conducted.

There were 20 new coronavirus-related deaths: 4 from the Eastern Cape; 6 from Gauteng; 4 from KwaZulu-Natal and 6 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,447.

The number of national recoveries so far is 577,906, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 190,761 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.918,478.

ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses


14 September 2020 12:01 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200428zweligif

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

11 September 2020 6:53 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Politics

Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa

Politics

Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?

Local

'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'

Local

EWN Highlights

4 men arrested for theft of railway infrastructure in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

14 September 2020 11:50 AM

France, Sweden confirm Novichok poisoning in Navalny case: Germany

14 September 2020 11:20 AM

Norma Gigaba’s case postponed to October as she challenges arrest by Hawks

14 September 2020 11:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA