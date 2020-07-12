Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated. He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.

In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night.

Ramaphosa said he's concerned that South Africans are downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. Some people are hosting parties, going on drinking sprees, attending packed funerals and walking in public without masks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths - 7 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from the Western Cape, 22 from the Eastern Cape and 64 from Gauteng. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,079.

There were 12,058 new infections, while recoveries increased to 134,874.

