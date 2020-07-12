Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the alcohol ban has been reinstated. He said the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure on hospitals.
In addition, he said a curfew would be reinstated, between 9pm and 4am, starting on Monday night.
Ramaphosa said he's concerned that South Africans are downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. Some people are hosting parties, going on drinking sprees, attending packed funerals and walking in public without masks.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths - 7 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from the Western Cape, 22 from the Eastern Cape and 64 from Gauteng. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,079.
There were 12,058 new infections, while recoveries increased to 134,874.
12 July 2020 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/uG6gIVopJR— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 12, 2020
Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 7 from KwaZulu Natal, 15 from Western Cape, 22 from Eastern Cape, and 64 from Gauteng. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4079. The number of recoveries is 134 874 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OExq1kD71D— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 12, 2020
As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 276 242. confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported with 12 058 new cases iden- tified. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 154 391 with 45 821 new tests #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vDNFi2DN3Z— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 12, 2020
Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.
