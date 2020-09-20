UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 661,211. There were 1.555 new infections. Gauteng has 217,370 infections to date.
There were 16,884 new tests conducted.
There were 13 new coronavirus-related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal; 3 from Gauteng and 6 from Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,953.
The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 4.041,543.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 September.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 20, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ZdCPkxLXCw
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 661 211, the total number of deaths is 15 953 and the total number of recoveries is 590 071. pic.twitter.com/UIKiIH1rw6— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 20, 2020
