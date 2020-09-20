UPDATE: 13 more COVID-19 deaths as SA recoveries surpass 590,000





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 661,211. There were 1.555 new infections. Gauteng has 217,370 infections to date.

There were 16,884 new tests conducted.

There were 13 new coronavirus-related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal; 3 from Gauteng and 6 from Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,953.

The number of national recoveries so far is 590,071, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.2%. Gauteng has 193,153 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 4.041,543.

