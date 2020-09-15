UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 956 new infections. Gauteng has 215,307 infections to date.

There were 10,136 new tests conducted.

There were 52 new coronavirus-related deaths: 2 from KwaZululu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern cape, 7 from Eastern cape, 15 from North West and 21 from Free State. The total number of deaths is 15,499.

The number of national recoveries so far is 579,289, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 191,198 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.928,614.

