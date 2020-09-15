UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Restaurant Association ready to help owners implement recovery plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:08
New world-class model brings effective solution to measuring the impact of corporate social investment in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tracey Chambers - CEO at The Clothing Bank
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa' Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa. 14 September 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 10,136 tests conducted and 956 new infections. 15 September 2020 6:34 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 14 September 2020 2:16 PM
View all Politics
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
View all Sport
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000

15 September 2020 6:34 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 10,136 tests conducted and 956 new infections.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 956 new infections. Gauteng has 215,307 infections to date.

There were 10,136 new tests conducted.

There were 52 new coronavirus-related deaths: 2 from KwaZululu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern cape, 7 from Eastern cape, 15 from North West and 21 from Free State. The total number of deaths is 15,499.

The number of national recoveries so far is 579,289, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 191,198 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.928,614.

ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses


15 September 2020 6:34 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

11 September 2020 6:53 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

Business Politics

[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack

15 September 2020 6:25 AM

Ivory Coast court clears president's third-term bid as fresh violence erupts

15 September 2020 6:22 AM

52 more South Africans die of COVID-19; death roll rises to 15,499

15 September 2020 6:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA