UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 670,766. There were 1.268 new infections. Gauteng has 219,039 infections to date.

There were 15,028 new tests conducted.

There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal; 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 16,398.

The number of national recoveries so far is 603,721, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.2%. Gauteng has 195,417 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 4.143,466.

Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/syYN1cUM2Q — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 27, 2020