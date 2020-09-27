UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 670,766. There were 1.268 new infections. Gauteng has 219,039 infections to date.
There were 15,028 new tests conducted.
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal; 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 16,398.
The number of national recoveries so far is 603,721, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.2%. Gauteng has 195,417 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 4.143,466.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 September.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 27, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/syYN1cUM2Q
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 670 766 , the total number of deaths is 16 398 and the total number of recoveries is 603 721. pic.twitter.com/kR72QRmWSD— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 27, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future
Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal
The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.Read More
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.Read More
Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More