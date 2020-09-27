Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: SA COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90%

27 September 2020 9:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
There were 15,028 new tests conducted and 22 new coronavirus-related deaths. New infections were 1.268.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 670,766. There were 1.268 new infections. Gauteng has 219,039 infections to date.

There were 15,028 new tests conducted.

There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal; 2 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 3 from Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 16,398.

The number of national recoveries so far is 603,721, which translates to a recovery rate of 90.2%. Gauteng has 195,417 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 4.143,466.


