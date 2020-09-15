UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 651,521. There were 772 new infections. Gauteng has 215,481 infections to date.
There were 15,641 new tests conducted.
There were 142 new coronavirus-related deaths: 16 from KwaZululu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 13 from Western Cape, 11 from Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 15,641.
The number of national recoveries so far is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.940,217.
